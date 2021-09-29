Southington brewery to launch new Huskies-themed beer at UConn-Yale football game

UConn Huskies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s something ‘brewing’ in Southington and Storrs and it has a little kick to it: a craft beer called Husky Hops.

Fans attending the UConn-Yale football game at Rentschler Field on Oct. 16 can celebrate the 50th installment of this in-state battle with a cold IPA that’s been developed by Kinsmen Brewing Company of Southington.

It’s a collaboration between Kinsmen and UConn. Jeff DeLucia, a former UConn football captain, is a manager at the brewery.

Bruce Staebler, co-owner of Kinsmen Brewing Company, told News 8, “We thought it was a great opportunity timewise to launch it being that they’re both Connecticut-based teams and so forth. This is an all Connecticut endeavor and so we just thought it made sense to time it with that.”

Bob Bartholomew, Kinsmen Brewing Company brewmaster added, “It’s got great tropical fruit notes. It’s got a nice fluffy mouthfeel.”

Greg Caucci, co-owner of Kinsmen Brewing Company said, “It’s gonna be served at all on-campus, and Rentschler and the XL Center for all UConn sporting events.”

