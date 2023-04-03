HOUSTON, T.X. (WTNH) — Is that Bill Murray in the stands?

Yes, it is! The legendary actor has been supporting the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team throughout its 2023 NCAA Tournament run. You may have seen him again, and again, and again, as the team has racked up wins.

The reason is simple — he’s a proud dad.

His son, Luke Murray, is in his second season as an assistant coach for the team. He was previously an assistant coach for three years at Lousiville.

On Monday, the Zombieland star posed for a picture with Jonathan the Husky, who had his own, dramatic journey to the championship.

According to The Sports Handle, the elder Murray picked UConn to win his March Madness bracket. That makes him one of the 2% of people who predicted that the Huskies will win it all.