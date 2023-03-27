STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – University of Connecticut students are still reeling in excitement over the men’s basketball team’s win over the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday.

Some UConn students are now headed to Houston, Texas to cheer on the UConn Huskies in the Final Four NCAA Tournament. Flights to Houston and hotel rooms in the area are still available.

The UConn athletic director sent out a tweet asking students if they would be interested in catching a bus to Houston, Texas.

Many students will be watching the tournament from the UConn campus because of their schedules and the cost.

UConn men dominate Gonzaga, move on to Final Four of March Madness

One UConn cheerleader, who says she is one of the team’s biggest fans will be at the tournament.

“It’s definitely exciting especially being my senior year there’s no better way to go out than being at the final four with them,” said Syndi Spencer.

“I just like the sense of community that it builds as well. Everybody’s coming together, cheering them on. Just wishing them luck overall. I think it’s really positive,” said Keyron Haynes, a UConn freshman.

Students are already excited to welcome the team home after the Final Four NCAA Tournament.