Ten years after death of UCONN football player, girlfriend publishes book about him for their daughter

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s hard to believe, but Friday will mark the ten year anniversary of the death of former University of Connecticut football player Jasper Howard.

Howard was stabbed at an on-campus party back in 2009.

The junior defensive back from Florida was just 20 years old, and he played one of the best games of his career the day he died.

Ten years later, Howard’s legacy in Storrs is as strong as ever.

“You know you just look back on it and how senseless it really was, that a young man’s life was taken here on campus in the prime of his life basically. It’s always something that will stick with you, and that’s why we bring Daneisha and Ja’Miya back – each year that I’ve been here – to just make them feel good and the kids that were part of the team… It’s all something that’s still very difficult for them.” – Randy Edsall, UCONN football head coach

Friday, Howard’s then-girlfriend, Daneisha Freeman, will release a children’s book titled “Miya’s Guardian Angel.”

Freeman was pregnant with Howard’s daughter when he was killed. The book, she says, has helped their little girl learn more about her father.