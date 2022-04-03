STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – University of Connecticut is hosting a watch party open for all to cheer on the women’s basketball team, and 5,000 tickets have already been claimed, according to the university.

At 8 p.m. Sunday night, the UConn Huskies will go head-to-head against the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks. This is the first time since 2016 that the women have made it to the final round.

The division of athletics watch party will be hosted at the on-campus arena, Gampel Pavilion. The venue can seat just under 10,000.

The event is free to both the public and students, but everyone must claim a ticket.

On Saturday morning, over half the seats were filled, and the athletics division is expecting more seats to be claimed. In order to get everyone seated, the doors will open at 7 p.m.