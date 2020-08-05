UConn Athletics: 2020 Football season canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut Athletic Department announced in a release Wednesday morning the Huskies football team will not be playing any games this season.

“After receiving guidance from state and public health officials and consulting with football student-athletes, we’ve decided that we will not compete on the gridiron this season,” director of athletics David Benedict said. “The safety challenges created by COVID-19 place our football student-athletes at an unacceptable level of risk.”

The team has been on campus since early July and none of those student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, UConn said.

Team members will remain enrolled in their classes and will still have access to facilities and support services in accordance with the NCAA rules, UConn said.

Benedict said the team will use this time to further player development and get ready for the fall 2021 season.

UConn Athletics said they will reach out to season ticket holders and supporters to provide individual solutions to ticket sales, including full refunds.

As of July 1, UConn re-joined the Big East Conference and will continue to work with the conference “to chart the best path forward.” Other schools in the Big East Conference have already removed games off of the schedule due to coronavirus concerns.