NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fans celebrating the University of Connecticut’s NCAA men’s basketball championship in April caused more than $100,000 in damages, according to the Connecticut Auditors of Public Accounts.

The list of property damage on the campus in Storrs ranges from vandalism to doors, windows, light poles and a UConn police patrol car, the audit shows. Multiple university vehicles were also damaged, costing tens of thousands of dollars to repair. Damage to an air conditioner condenser resulted in nearly $8,900 in damages alone.

Fifteen people were arrested, and 16 were injured following the chaotic and violent celebrations on the Storrs campus on April 3 and 4.

Students were charged with various crimes ranging from disorderly conduct, breach of peace, criminal mischief, reckless burning and rioting.

Ongoing UConn reviews have ruled that some students who participated in the vandalism should be expelled, a university spokesperson said earlier this month.

The total count of how many students will be expelled is not yet available. According to the spokesperson, not all cases have been finished; some are still under investigation or haven’t completed hearings.

The students are also able to appeal the decision. If that happens, then the case is still considered open.