34 wins may not be good enough to get UConn Baseball into the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies are trying to eliminate any doubt by going for the AAC Tourney title.

Related Content: UConn Baseball opens AAC Tournament with walk-off win

On Thursday, UConn made it another step further, beating Wichita State 9-7.

The Huskies move on to the semifinal round.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.