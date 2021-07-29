UConn basketball coaches will not attend NBA Draft with Bouknight due to COVID related issues

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn Men’s Basketball Coach Dan Hurley and Associate Head Coach Kimani Young will not attend Thursday’s NBA Draft due to multiple members of the coaching staff testing positive for COVID or exhibiting symptoms.

Coach Hurley and Coach Young were invited to be among friends and family in the NBA Green Room to celebrate the expected selection of former UConn player James Bouknight. However, a statement posted to the UConn Men’s Basketball Twitter account Thursday said this was not feasible as multiple fully-vaccinated members of the UConn coaching staff are experiencing COVID related issues.

The statement said staff has been in close contact while on recruiting trips the last few days.

“It is extremely disappointing that Kimani and I can’t be with James on such a momentous occasion in his life,” Hurley said in Thursday’s statement. “He has done so much to help the UConn program and we couldn’t have been more proud and excited to celebrate with James and his family. We have been in touch with them and they know that we are wishing James nothing but the greatest success as he takes the next steps in his basketball career.”