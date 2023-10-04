STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — On the heels of a champion season, the University of Connecticut quickly ran out of tickets to First Night.

The university announced Wednesday afternoon that sales were only open for 15 hours before tickets sold out.

“College basketball’s worst nightmare,” a UConn post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, reads.

The Huskies won their fifth men’s basketball national championship this year — the most of any school since 1999 — just three years after the team’s last title.

Students who were not able to get a ticket to First Night can still try to get one by getting into the North Entrance standby line.

First Night is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 13 in the Gample Pavilion. The event is free for students, with donors and season ticket holders only able to claim a select number of tickets.

A 5 p.m. block party will be held, with doors opening an hour later.