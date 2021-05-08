UConn classes of 2020 and 2021 commencement ceremonies start Saturday

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — University of Connecticut students from two graduating classes were honored at the university’s commencement exercises at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday.

The University will be holding several in-person graduation ceremonies for the classes of 2021 and 2020 starting Saturday, May 8, through Wednesday, May 12.

News 8 spoke to students from the Class of 2020 Saturday, and they said they were excited to finally have the opportunity to be recognized for their hard work after their commencement was put on hold during the height of the pandemic.

“You know, it’s been a full year and I never really thought this would ever happen even a year later. So I’m just feeling really grateful and excited and just happy to be here,” said Uconn graduate Madison Richardson.

A campus-wide virtual commencement was also streamed Saturday, where U.S. Education Secretary and UConn grad Dr. Miguel Cardona addressed the class of 2021. He touted UConn for his success and the many future successes of their students in the crowd.

UConn said they decided to host in-person ceremonies after consulting with experts who have been at the forefront of UConn’s response to the pandemic, along with the Department of Health.

The Community Health Center was also set up next door to provide the COVID vaccine to interested graduates.