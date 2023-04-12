NEW YORK (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut men’s basketball head coach rang the opening bell Wednesday at the New York Stock Exchange.

Dan Hurley was joined by UConn president Dr. Radenka Maric and Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn) to celebrate the program’s fifth national championship.

On April 4, UConn defeated San Diego State 76-59, taking the national title for March Madness’ most-anticipated game of the season.

“We knew we were the best team in the tournament going in, and we just had to play to our level,” Hurley said, who joined Jim Calhoun and Kevin Ollie as the third coach to lead the team to a title.

New York’s Empire State Building lit up blue after the win as fans across the country joined in to celebrate.

Fans welcomed home the team with a rally in Storrs, followed by a parade Saturday in downtown Hartford.