STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — When they’re not winning national championships, they’re racing cars. UConn students truly do it all.

News 8 photojournalist Ryan Bernat interviewed the UConn Formula SAE club as they get set for a formula-style race at the Michigan International Speedway next month.

The engineering club builds, designs and races Formula 1 race cars. The club started in 2007 and its members have made 14 cars since.

This year’s race car has 85 horsepower, weighs about 470 pounds and can go from 0 to 60 mph in about three seconds.

“About 110 teams enter. It takes about five to six months to design them, about three to four to build them and then we’re testing for the rest of the year. So you really get a sense of what kind of engineering is out there in the real world, they’re working sometimes 40 hours a week on this thing while balancing school, while balancing everything else,” said Abhimanyu Sukumaran, president of UConn Formula SAE club.