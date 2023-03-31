WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Husky Hype is high Texas on Friday at Bradley International Airport as UConn fans fly off to Houston, Texas with just hours until game day for the NCAA Final Four Tournament.

UConn fans told News 8 they’re ready to see the team take home a fifth national championship.



There are no direct flights to Texas from the airport, but one fan told News 8 he flying to North Carolina before he arrives in Texas and drives four hours to the game.

A UConn fan known as Big Red told News 8 he will do anything to cheer on the team in the Final Four.



“The energy at a final four is just ecstatic, it’s like a thunderstorm in the middle of a desert,” he said.

The UConn men’s basketball team has had two appreciation games for Big Red. The games each featured thousands of shirts dedicated to Big Red, who the university calls one of the iconic husky fans in history.

“I haven’t been on a vacation in four years, I’ve saved for this. It may be my last dollar but I’m going,” he said said. “It’s emotional it is very emotional. It’s been a long, long ride as you can see I’m on oxygen right now and it’s tiring but I enjoy it so much,” Big Red said.

Big Red told News 8 he will be leading chants from the UConn fan section in Houston.



Most fans will be tuning in from Connecticut with watch parties planned at homes, restaurants and bars including Two Roads Brewery in Stratford, where the face of Husky Nation will be in attendance.