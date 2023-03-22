STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Students and fans in Storrs are ready to send off the University of Connecticut women’s basketball team.

The Huskies are heading to Seattle Wednesday to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 — the team’s 29th straight appearance in the round of 16.

UConn and Ohio State will meet at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle at 4 p.m. Saturday. The game will air on ABC.

UConn last lost in the Sweet 16 in 2005, falling to Stanford in Kansas City. They will be looking for a 23rd consecutive trip to a regional final.

News 8’s Erik Dobratz is also heading to Seattle. Tune in to News 8 for complete coverage.