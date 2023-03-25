STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn mania hit a fever pitch as hundreds of fans packed into Ted’s to watch the women’s basketball game on Saturday.

It was loud and rowdy at Teds, as the Huskies were in the lead right out of the gates.

““You can’t really move everybody’s watching the game on TV and we’re having fun, this is going to be us all day until the men play,” said Ariel Miller, a student at UConn.

It was an up-and-down night for the Huskies, as they went down by double digits at halftime.

“There is obviously like a ton of pride with both teams, but to see everyone making it this far, it’s really nice for the whole school,” said Winney Elenteny, a UConn student.

In the end the women fell short, but the fans still bleed blue and white.

“I love the girls so much, they did an amazing job, even though they did not win. So let’s go girls, girl power!” said Eveliz Fuentes, a UConn student. “We will never not love them. But it’s definitely sad.”