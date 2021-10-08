UConn football: 3 coaches, 2 players test positive for COVID-19

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Five members of the UConn football program, including interim head coach Lou Spanos, tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Friday.

Spanos, along with offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Frank Giufre, tight ends coach Corey Edsall, senior starting left tackle Ryan Van Demark, and freshman offensive lineman Will Meyer all tested positive despite being fully vaccinated.

According to the team, they are all isolating and “doing well.”

Two unnamed, unvaccinated team members were deemed close contacts and immediately quarantined. Everyone else identified as close contacts was fully vaccinated and tested negative multiple times, the team said.

Defensive line coach Dennis Dottin-Carter will take over as acting head coach for this Saturday’s game against UMass. Now in his fifth year on the Huskies’ staff, Dottin-Carter was previously the interim head coach at Delaware for the last five games of the 2016 season.

