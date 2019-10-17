UCONN football coach hypes team with opposing team’s fight song

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — With five straight losses, the UCONN football team is trying to change things up a little big. Randy Edsall is no longer just the head coach; he is also the team’s DJ.

Most teams play music at practice these days, so not only are they playing favorites of the players, Edsall has added the fight songs of opposing teams.

This week, the team was practicing with the Houston Cougars‘ fight song blasting in the background.

The Huskies host Houston on Saturday.

Edsall says has a method to his madness.

“We have to start to develop an attitude when we play these teams. You don’t like them, you know. Instead of all this other music, you know, we’re gonna go play a game and I want to make sure we have the right mindset that we go, ‘hey we’re gonna play a game’. We gotta make sure we got a hate on for people.” UCONN Huskies Football Coach, Randy Edsall

Kickoff on Saturday against Houston is set for noon.