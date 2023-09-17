TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut’s football team is ready to come back from a series of loses that have plagued the start of its season.

“Overall, we got to play better, and I got to play better,” quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson said.

There were high hopes coming off last year’s bowl appearance, but it’s been a rough start so far. The Huskies are 0-3 to begin with, with losses to Georgia State and Florida International — games that were expected to be wins.

Coach Jim Mora called it “heartbreaking,” but is ready for the team to grow from its mistakes.

“We don’t have any time at all to feel sorry for ourselves, because words don’t matter, actions do,” he said. “And, right now, our actions have not been good enough to win football games.”