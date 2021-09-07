UConn football interim head coach speaks to media for first time since Edsall’s abrupt departure

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn Interim Head Football Coach Lou Spanos spoke to the press Tuesday after former Head Coach Randy Edsall’s abrupt departure on Monday.

Defensive Coordinator Lou Spanos spoke to reporters Tuesday for the first time since being named interim head coach.

Former Coach Randy Edsall abruptly stepped down Monday, less than 24 hours after announcing he would wait to retire until the end of the 2021 season.

No one knew what to expect from the Huskies this season. After a year off due to COVID-19, playing as an independent for the first time, cautious optimism that the team might be in a better place after winning just two games in 2019 didn’t last long.

Edsall was brought back to try and recapture some of the magic he found in his first go-around with the Huskies. Clearly building it was easier than re-building it; Edsall finished just six and 32 in four seasons. With 10 games still to go, it will be interesting to see how the program responds.