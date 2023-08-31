EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday is the day UConn football fans have been waiting for.

The Huskies will take on NC State at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

It’s the first chance for fans to see starting quarterback Joe Fagnano in action. Head coach Jim Mora said he’s ready.

“Joe’s very poised,” Mora said. “He’s got a very calm demeanor. He’s a he’s a strong but quiet leader. I think that, you know, if things aren’t going well, he can keep his composure very well.

If things are going well, he stays steady. And so I’m excited to see him go out and play.”

Mora begins his second season as head coach after leading the Huskies to a 6-7 record last year and the program’s first bowl appearance since the 2015 season.

News 8 will be at Rentschler Field. Tune in for full coverage.