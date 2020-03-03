UConn football releases list of future games; includes first meeting with Ohio State

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn football released a list of confirmed future games on Tuesday. Included in the list is a matchup with Ohio State in the 2025 season.

Ohio State will not return the game and will instead pay a $1.95MM guarantee to UConn on or before February 28, 2026.

In February, the Huskies announced a four-game series with Syracuse which begins in the 2022 season. Randy Edsall’s squad also visits Michigan in 2022.

UConn begins play as an independent in 2020 as the majority of the school’s athletic programs return to the Big East – a conference that doesn’t include football or ice hockey.