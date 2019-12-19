UConn football signing period starts for 2020 season

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The UConn football team received 20 National Letters of Intent Wednesday morning, marking the first day of the early signing period.

The last couple of weeks, it’s been all about the number of players leaving the UConn football program.

Now, the team is welcoming 12 players on offense and 8 on defense.

Related: UCONN football coach hypes team with opposing team’s fight song

During a news conference, Head Coach Randy Edsall would not talk about the players that left this program and would not comment about the 2020 schedule. Despite a rough couple of years on the field, Edsall says on the recruiting trail, players like what they heard.

Coach Edsall said, “You got a chance to get a quality education, you got a chance to play an outstanding schedule, you got the chance to be around good people who are going to coach you, who are going to work to get you better in every phase of your life.”

Spring ball for the Huskies starts on February 3.