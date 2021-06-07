UConn football, tailgating on track to return to Rentschler Field this fall

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The UConn Athletics Department announced Monday that the Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field expects to be at 100% capacity by the time the 2021 UConn football season starts. Tailgating will also be allowed.

There will also be popular fan attractions, including Fan Fest, returning for the start of the UConn Huskies 2021 football season.

The Huskies plan to have their home opener against Holy Cross on Sept. 4 at 12 p.m.

UConn will announced a full scheduled in the coming weeks.

For more information on tickets, which start at $35, click here.