UConn football to enter four-game series agreement with Syracuse

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The UConn Division of Athletics has announced Friday that the UConn football team has finalized an agreement with Syracuse to play a four game series.

The series won’t start for another few years, but the game schedule is already lined up:

  • September 10, 2022 Syracuse in East Hartford
  • September 6, 2025 at Syracuse
  • October 3, 2026 at Syracuse
  • November 6, 2027 Syracuse in East Hartford

UConn is 6-5 all-time against Syracuse.

