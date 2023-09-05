STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The Huskies are focusing on improving their tackling skills in preparation for the football team’s upcoming game against Georgia State.

The University of Connecticut hopes to take lessons learned during its loss to the University of North Carolina and apply them to this weekend’s high-powered match.

Head Coach Jim Mora said the players need to do a better job at getting opponents on the ground.

“I will tell you that on defense, I expect us to tackle better,” he said. “That was, that was the culprit on Thursday night. Great defensive tackle, great defensive tackle. You know, they swarm and they tackle, and we missed way too many tackles.”

Georgia State’s quarterback plays fast. In the team’s opener, the Panthers put up 42 points in a win over Rhode Island.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Saturday.