UConn football’s Jay Rose settling in as a Husky

UConn Huskies

by: Sports Team 8

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Just a few years ago, Southington’s Jay Rose was the best high school quarterback in the state.

At UConn, he needed a little time to find his way. Now a junior, Rose has settled in as a Husky. The tight end has appeared in all 24 games the last two years– some at tight end– but mostly on special teams.

Rose led Southington High to a pair of state championships before committing to UConn.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss