UConn football’s Jay Rose settling in as a Husky

(WTNH) — Just a few years ago, Southington’s Jay Rose was the best high school quarterback in the state.

At UConn, he needed a little time to find his way. Now a junior, Rose has settled in as a Husky. The tight end has appeared in all 24 games the last two years– some at tight end– but mostly on special teams.

Rose led Southington High to a pair of state championships before committing to UConn.

