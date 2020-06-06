UConn golf alumni raise $500K to keep sport on campus amid budget cuts

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The UConn golf program has been around for almost 80 years, but current players and alums are worried it might be going away.

“We support the administration; it’s tough times. I mean, it’s not an easy job dealing with budget cuts and everything going on in the world. We get it, we want to part of the solution,” former UConn golfer John Bierkan said.

The problem is the athletic department is trying to solve a huge budget shortfall. School officials need to find $10 million in savings and every option is on the table, including cutting several sports in Storrs.

Former UConn golfer Brian Hughes said, “When I was at school, you know, you poured your heart and soul into everything you had for the team. Looking back at it now, I still have the same attitude, the same mindset when it comes to it. You know, you’re willing to do anything to help the team.”

Just over a week ago, several former UConn golfers put together a plan to try and raise money to finance the team. In less than a week they’ve raised a half-million dollars in pledges. The love for this program runs deep.

“We hope we can make this thing work…being so prideful of being a Husky we hope we can do enough to be part of a solution to keep the team going,” Bierkan said.