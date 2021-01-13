UConn guard Bouknight has elbow surgery, out indefinitely

Connecticut’s James Bouknight during UConn’s men’s and women’s basketball teams annual First Night celebration in Storrs, Conn, Conn., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn says guard James Bouknight has undergone surgery on his injured left elbow and will be out indefinitely.

The school had earlier said the sophomore guard hyperextended the elbow while diving for a loose ball in the first half of the Huskies’ win at Marquette on Jan. 5.

He came back into the game, but has missed UConn’s last two contests, wins over Butler and DePaul. Bouknight had been leading the Big East in scoring, averaging 20.3 points, while making 45% of his shots from the field.

He had surgery on Tuesday.