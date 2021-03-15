UConn head basketball coach Geno Auriemma tests positive for COVID-19

(WTNH) — Head coach of UConn women’s basketball Geno Auriemma tested positive for COVID-19, announced on Monday by UConn officials.

Officials say Auriemma tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, March 14. He is isolating at his home and is not experiencing any symptoms.

Contact tracing protocols revealed that Auriemma did not have close contact with any other team member since Friday, March 12. All Tier I personnel have tested negative for COVID-19 since daily testing commenced.

“After we received notification of the positive test result yesterday, we initiated contact tracing protocols, which included interviewing individual members of the basketball program and in-depth video analysis of practice,” director of sports medicine and head team physician Deena Casiero said. “Only household close contacts were identified. Given the fact that we have been doing daily testing for the past seven days, we feel confident that we were able to catch this very early on in the disease process. The remainder of Tier I tested negative yesterday and today.”

The Huskies are scheduled to depart campus for San Antonio on Tuesday morning. Auriemma will remain in isolation for 10 days and can rejoin the team on March 24.

Auriemma received a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 10.

