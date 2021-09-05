UConn head football coach Randy Edsall announces retirement at the end of 2021 season

FILE – In this Oct. 26, 2019, file photo, Connecticut head coach Randy Edsall during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Amherst, Mass. UConn has canceled its 2020-2021 football season, becoming the first FBS program to suspend football because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut’s Head Football Coach Randy Edsall has announced his retirement.

Coach Edsall will retire at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

“After 17 years of service at the University of Connecticut as its head football coach, I’ve decided to retire at the end of the season,” Edsall said. “Back in 2017 I made a commitment to the University but felt it was better to make this announcement now rather than the end of the year, to allow the University ample time to prepare for the future of the football program. All my focus and attention for the rest of the season will be to prepare our players and coaches to go out and win as many games as possible.” 

