UConn head football coach Randy Edsall announces retirement at the end of 2021 season

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) -- Mayor Justin Elicker is touting new gun violence prevention programs in the Elm City. This comes after reports of the latest fatal shooting over the weekend.

According to the mayor, between 5-6 a.m. Sunday, New Haven Police responded to reports of gunfire on Chamberlain Street between Fairmont Avenue and Kendall Street. A gunshot victim was pronounced dead on the scene.