NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn men’s head basketball coach Dan Hurley has agreed to a new 6-year contract worth $31.5 million, the director of athletics David Benedict announced Thursday.

The new deal keeps Hurley under contract through the 2028-29 season and includes incentives for athletic and academic success that could push the full value of the deal even higher.

Hurley helped lead the Huskies to their fifth national championship this past season He has gone 104–55 in his five years at Connecticut and has reached the NCAA Tournament in each of the last three seasons.

“I am thrilled to have Dan Hurley leading our men’s basketball program,” Benedict said in a statement. “The work he and his staff have done over the past five years in rebuilding our program, which culminated in the Huskies once again reaching the pinnacle of college basketball, has been nothing short of remarkable. I know all of UConn Nation is ecstatic that Dan will continue to lead this program for the foreseeable future.”

The contract also puts Hurley among the nation’s highest-paid coaches.

“My family and I sincerely appreciate Dr. Maric, David Benedict, and the entire administration team for the faith and trust they have bestowed upon us,” Hurley said in a statement. “I want to thank the players and staff who helped make this climb possible. Coaching at the University of Connecticut is an honor and we intend to build on our success as one of the premier programs in college basketball.”

