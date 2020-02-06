UConn Huskies add 5 new football players, totaling 25 for incoming class

(WTNH) — Some high school football players have made their future officials! Lots of players from out of state signed onto the UConn Huskies on Wednesday.

The UConn Huskies added five new players giving them a total of 25 for the incoming class. Head Coach Randy Edsall expressed his happiness with this group.

“We know what we want, we know what we were looking for and the guys who fit what we wanted and so with this group of 25 there’s no doubt that we’ve upgraded ourselves significantly.”

14 recruits are on the offensive side of the ball, the other 11 will play defense. Edsall says he is still looking to add some walk-ons to the roster.