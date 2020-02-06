Breaking News
Officials suspend Shore Line East train service indefinitely due to police activity
Closings
There are currently 39 active closings. Click for more details.

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

UConn Huskies add 5 new football players, totaling 25 for incoming class

UConn Huskies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Some high school football players have made their future officials! Lots of players from out of state signed onto the UConn Huskies on Wednesday.

The UConn Huskies added five new players giving them a total of 25 for the incoming class. Head Coach Randy Edsall expressed his happiness with this group.

“We know what we want, we know what we were looking for and the guys who fit what we wanted and so with this group of 25 there’s no doubt that we’ve upgraded ourselves significantly.”

14 recruits are on the offensive side of the ball, the other 11 will play defense. Edsall says he is still looking to add some walk-ons to the roster.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss