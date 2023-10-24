STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday marked the unofficial start to the college basketball season with Big East Media Day at Madison Square Garden.

The University of Connecticut men’s basketball team was picked third in the preseason Big East coaches poll, with Donovan Clingan named to the preseason all-second team. Freshman Stephon Castle was named the preseason rookie of the year. Coach Dan Hurley was picked third by the league’s coaches.

The men hope to repeat last season’s national win this year.

The UConn women are the preseason pick to win the league, with Paige Bueckers the preseason player of the year and KK Arnold the preseason freshman of the year.