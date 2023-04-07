STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut’s men’s basketball guard Jordan Hawkins declared for the 2023 NBA draft on Friday.

Hawkins made the announcement alongside UConn Men’s Basketball head coach Dan Hurley, in a social media post shared by the UConn Men’s Basketball Twitter account.

“After a long talk with my coaching staff and family, I’d like to thank God first and foremost, my family for all the support and I’d like to thank Coach Hurley for believing in me. That being said I’ll be playing for the 2023 NBA Draft,” Hawkins said.

As a sophomore at UConn, Hawkins scored an average of 16.3 points and had a three-field point goal percentage of 39%.

Hawkins also received the All-Big East First Team award in 2023 and the Big East-All- Freshman Team in 2022.

The NBA draft will start on June 22.