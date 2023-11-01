STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Donovan Clingan will get most of the minutes in the middle when the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team kicks off its season next week, but Coach Dan Hurley hopes this will be a breakout year for another athlete.

Samson Johnson is a six-foot-ten junior who can shoot and play defense. He hasn’t played much in the last two years because of a foot injury.

In his first year, he only managed to play in 13 games. He played 12 last season.

Hurley said Johnson has looked great so far this year.

For Johnson, the time is now.

“[I’m] just doing everything in my power to stay healthy, you know, because I know I’m going to be able to help my team win this year,” he said. “And, you know, I’m trying to do everything in my power to do that.”

The Huskies will face off against Northern Arizona University at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Storrs. The national championship banner will be raised before the game at 6 p.m.