LAS VEGAS (WTNH) — The No. 4 UConn men’s basketball team dominated No. 3 Gonzaga 82-54 to move on to its first Final Four since 2014.

UConn’s defense held the Bulldogs to only 22 points in the second half. Jordan Hawkins led the scoring for the Huskies with 20 points, while Adama Sanogo had a career-high six assists.

The Huskies will play the winner of No. 2 Texas vs. No. 5 Miami, who play Sunday at 5:05 p.m.