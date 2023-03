The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is pictured on March 22, 2022.

LAS VEGAS, N.V. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut men’s basketball team is going to the Elite 8 after beating out the University of Arkansas on Thursday evening.

The team beat the Razorbacks 88 to 65.

The Huskies were in Las Vegas for their matchup a few days before UConn’s women’s basketball team has its own Sweet 16 game against Ohio State on Saturday in Seattle.