UConn men’s baseball pitcher, family escape deadly Miami-area condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WTNH) — One of the people fortunate to escape the deadly condo collapse in Florida last week is UConn student Justin Willis; he’s a pitcher on the baseball team.

Moments before the collapse, Willis says he was watching television with his sister when the building started to shake.

After opening the door to his condo, he was about 15 feet away from the edge where the building collapsed, but didn’t realize the severity of the situation until he walked into the hallway.

Willis told reporters, ”So, we walked into the hallway, right where the elevator would be. And once you turned left and you realize that the apartment next to you is basically gone. It has to be. Their door was caved in. You see out into the ocean from the top part of the building.”

Willis and his family managed to escape by safely walking down 11 flights of stairs.