(WTNH) — The UConn Men’s Basketball game against Villanova scheduled for Friday, Jan. 15, has been postponed.

There are COVID-19 issues within the Villanova program. The game was supposed to be played at Gampel Pavilion on the Storrs campus.

No make up date has been announced.

This is the seventh game on the Uconn team’s schedule that has either been postponed or canceled.