STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)– The UConn’s men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday, Jan.20 against Xavier has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Xavier program.

The Big East conference made the announcement on Monday. The game was scheduled to be at Gampel Pavilion. No makeup date has been announced at this time.

UConn says that this is the eighth on UConn’s schedule that has been postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19-related issues.