UConn men’s basketball games against Villanova, St. John’s postponed after game official tests positive for COVID-19

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)– Two upcoming UConn men’s basketball games have been postponed due to issues related to COVID-19.

The BIG EAST Conference announced Wednesday that the UConn game against Villanova on Thursday, January 28, and the Uconn game against St. John’s on Sunday, January 31, have both been postponed.

This is due to a positive COVID-19 test of a game official who worked the UConn-Butler contest on Tuesday, January 26.

Officials say that the Huskies will now enter into daily testing protocol, as well as a modified quarantine. Additionally, the team will not compete against an outside opponent until medical professionals deem it safe to do so.

These are the ninth and tenth games on UConn’s schedule that have been either canceled or postponed due to the pandemic.