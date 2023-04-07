MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team are holding autograph sessions this week.

Andre Jackson Jr. lit up the room as he walked into Dick’s Sporting Goods in Manchester for an autograph signing event on Friday night.

Fans young and old waited for hours to get a high five, an autograph and a selfie.

Jackson appreciated the fans as much as they appreciated him.

“It’s awesome to see all of the support and see everyone who had our masks the whole time we were there playing in the tournament,” Jackson said.

UConn championship parade and rally scheduled for Saturday



“I am happy to be here, I love UConn they are my favorite team,” one fan said.



“It just feels great to meet the players and get the autograph for a full-time experience,” another fan said.

Husky Weekend is a dream for Uconn fans. The city of Hartford has made its final preparation for the victory parade which is set to begin Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

Jordan Hawkins will have an autograph session at the Manchester Dick’s Sporting Goods on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Donovan Clingan will also hold an autograph session on Monday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.