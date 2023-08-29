STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The defending national champion UConn men’s basketball team released its nonconference schedule for the 2023-24 season on Tuesday.

The Huskies, after finishing last season with a 31-8 record and its fifth national title in team history, will play 11 nonconference games this season: six at home (either Gampel Pavilion or the XL Center), three at Madison Square Garden and two on the road.

UConn’s first matchup against a Power Five program is slated for Nov. 19 when it takes on Indiana to open the Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden, and then Texas (Big 12) or Louisville (ACC) on Nov. 20.

In a rematch of the 2023 NCAA West Regional final, UConn travels to Seattle to meet Gonzaga on Friday, Dec. 15, the last nonconference game of the regular season.

UConn officials said the home game splits between Gampel Pavilion and the XL Center, and game times will be announced in the coming weeks.

UCONN MEN’S BASKETBALL | 2023-24 NONCONFERENCE SCHEDULE

Monday, Nov. 6 – Northern Arizona (Gampel Pavilion or the XL Center)

Saturday, Nov. 11 – Stonehill (Gampel Pavilion or the XL Center)

Tuesday, Nov. 14 – Mississippi Valley State (Gampel Pavilion or the XL Center)

Sunday, Nov. 19 – vs. Indiana (Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden)

Monday, Nov. 20 – vs. Texas/Louisville (Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden)

Friday, Nov. 24 – Manhattan (Gampel Pavilion or the XL Center)

Monday, Nov. 27 – New Hampshire (Gampel Pavilion or the XL Center)

Friday, Dec. 1 – at Kansas (BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle)

Tuesday, Dec. 5 – vs. North Carolina (Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden)

Saturday, Dec. 9 – Arkansas-Pine-Bluff (Gampel Pavilion or the XL Center)

Friday, Dec. 15 – vs. Gonzaga (Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle)