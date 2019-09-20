Breaking News
UConn Men’s Basketball releases full season schedule

UConn Huskies

(WTNH) — The UConn Men’s Basketball team has released their complete schedule for the 2019-2020 season.

They start the season against Sacred Heart on Friday, November 8th, followed by playing St. Joseph’s on Nov. 13 and Florida on Nov. 17.

Their first of 18 American Athletic Conference games takes place on New Year’s Day at Cincinnati.

The Huskies will host AAC opponent Tulane in their first conference home game of the season on January 8th at Gampel Pavilion.

See the full schedule here.

Tickets for games at Gampel and at the XL Center are available now. Click here to buy UConn Men’s and Women’s Basketball game tickets.

