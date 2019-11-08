UCONN men’s basketball team freshman suspended for on-campus arrest

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) –The UConn men’s basketball team opens its season tomorrow and Dan Hurley’s Huskies will play without freshman guard James Bouknight.

Bouknight has been suspended for three games as punishment for his on-campus arrest in September for multiple motor vehicle violations.

Bouknight has also missed both pre-season scrimmages.