NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The celebration continues for the UConn men’s basketball team as they visit with President Joe Biden at the White House.

The NCAA men’s basketball champions national boarded an Avelo Airlines flight Friday morning at Bradley International Airport.

The Huskies won their fifth national title by defeating San Diego State, 76-59, in April.

Biden and the first lady also honored the NCAA women’s basketball champions, Louisiana State, Friday.