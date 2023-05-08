NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The White House formally invited the UConn men’s basketball team to Washington, D.C., after winning last month’s NCAA national championship.

President Joe Biden and the First Lady will greet the Huskies on Friday, May 26.

The team will be joined by the Louisiana State University Tigers women’s basketball team, who won the NCAA women’s tournament.

Two ceremonies will be held to honor both champions.

The UConn men’s basketball team won its 5th national championship with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State.

The 1999 Huskies were honored by President Bill Clinton, the 2004 Huskies received an invitation from President George W. Bush, and President Barack Obama honored UConn in both 2011 and 2014.