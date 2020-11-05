UConn men’s basketball temporarily suspends team activities after student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut’s men’s basketball program has temporarily suspended team activities after one student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

UConn Athletics department made the announcement Thursday.

RELATED: First 5 Big East games for UConn Men’s Basketball team announced

They say, “Per university protocol, team activities will remain on hold until contact tracing is completed and it is deemed safe by medical professionals to resume.”

This comes only days after the university announced it would be limiting attendance at basketball games due to the pandemic.