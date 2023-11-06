STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – Fans of the UConn men’s basketball team are fired up for Monday night as they get ready for their season opener.

The team is set to play Northern Arizona at 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Some good news for fans is that sophomore center Donovan Clingan will play after battling a foot injury. Senior Tristen Newton will also be returning to the team as well.

Newton said he is ready to do more this year and help the team get back-to-back titles.

“Very excited. You know, me and coach have had a lot of conversations about what my role is this year, so very excited to show what I can do at this level,” Newton said.

Before the game starts, the team’s new title banner will be unveiled at the Gampel Pavillion. This is the fifth national championship title banner that the men’s team has earned.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and fans are being asked to get there early.